Sh Rashid Discusses Proposed Women University With Governor
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:41 PM
Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor House here
According to a press release, the two leaders discussed several issues including establishment of a proposed women university in Rawalpindi.
The governor handed over a notification of the university, to be set up at Sattlite Town, Rawalpindi, after its approval.