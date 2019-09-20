Sh Rashid discusses proposed women university with governor

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor House here.

According to a press release, the two leaders discussed several issues including establishment of a proposed women university in Rawalpindi.

The governor handed over a notification of the university, to be set up at Sattlite Town, Rawalpindi, after its approval.