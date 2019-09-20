UrduPoint.com
Sh Rashid Discusses Proposed Women University With Governor

Fri 20th September 2019

Sh Rashid discusses proposed women university with governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor House here.

According to a press release, the two leaders discussed several issues including establishment of a proposed women university in Rawalpindi.

The governor handed over a notification of the university, to be set up at Sattlite Town, Rawalpindi, after its approval.

