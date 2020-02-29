UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sh Rashid Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Train-bus Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Sh Rashid expresses grief over deaths in train-bus collision

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad expressed deep grief on the deaths in a bus and train collision near Rohri.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, bus driver was responsible for the accident at an un-manned level crossing.

The Federal Government Inspector Railways (FGIR) has been appointedas an inquiry officer who would present his report to the administration afterinvestigation of the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Driver Rashid Rohri Government

Recent Stories

Laboratory tests confirm 167 quarantine contacts f ..

25 minutes ago

US lawmaker slams Trump's silence over Muslim kill ..

1 hour ago

Senate body on human rights discusses custodial de ..

1 hour ago

Stock markets suffer worst week since financial cr ..

1 hour ago

Erdogan Confirms to Trump Plan to Push Damascus' F ..

2 hours ago

Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.