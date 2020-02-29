Sh Rashid expresses grief over deaths in train-bus collision

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad expressed deep grief on the deaths in a bus and train collision near Rohri.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, bus driver was responsible for the accident at an un-manned level crossing.

The Federal Government Inspector Railways (FGIR) has been appointedas an inquiry officer who would present his report to the administration afterinvestigation of the accident.