Sh Rashid felicitates Christian community on Easter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has congratulated the Christian community living in the country on their religious festival Easter.

In his message issued here on Sunday, the minister said that message of Hazrat Isa AS (Jesus) about love was a universal message and it was the time when love was the most needed thing in the world.

He said the world was fighting coronavirus pandemic and waiting for any miracle from God which might eliminate this disease.

He urged the Christian community specially to pray for early elimination of this pandemic to save the humanity on their special day and stay at home for their protection.