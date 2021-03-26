UrduPoint.com
Sh Rashid Grieves Over Demise Of Journalist Abdul Nasir And Johar Majeed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sh Rashid grieves over demise of journalist Abdul Nasir and Johar Majeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Sohail Abdul Nasir and Johar Majeed.

Both were very hardworking, honest and professional journalist that earned a prominent position in the field of journalism, he said in his condolence message.

"May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of departed souls and grant patience to the bereaved family, " he prayed.

