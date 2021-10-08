Sh Rashid inaugurates newly constructed PG block in Rwp Women University

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid here on Friday inaugurated Sh Rashid Postgraduate (PG) Block in Rawalpindi Women University, Sixth Road, constructed at a cost of Rs 130 million.

Addressing the participants, the minister said that the block has been constructed at a cost of Rs 130 million and a hostel to accommodate nearly 1000 female students was constructed at a cost of Rs 400 million.

He hoped that during this month of Rabi ul Awal, the target of 60 educational institutions would be completed as seven colleges have been completed and third Women University is going to be inaugurated this month.

He informed that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would inaugurate the Waqar un Nisa Women University this month.

"We are trying to establish an Information Technology University in the city." 'Bahbood' school has been handed over to the authorities concerned to establish an Inter College and another women college to be set up at Murree Road, he added.

Rawalpindi is at top position in female education across the country, he said adding, "We tried to provide education facilities at the door steps of the female students. After completing the educational institutions' task, we would move towards health sector," he informed.

The Minister said, "I am thankful to Almighty Allah as I succeeded to complete the mission of education in my life." Rawalpindi city is now at top position for female educational institutions. Waqar un Nisa Women College would be upgraded and made a university during this month, he added.

He informed, "When the actual educational institutions plan was conceived for promotion of education in Rawalpindi city then I selected Dhokes like Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Khabba, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Naju, Dhoke Elahi Bukish for establishment of schools and colleges as the citizens of labour class live in these Dhokes and cannot afford private educational expenses.

Today in just one Dhoke Hassu school and college nearly 5000 female students are registered and getting education.

In the most deprived area of the town, 25 scholarships were given to talented female students so that the girls of poor families could continue their education. We utilized all available resources to establish schools and colleges in the city.

He said, all possible facilities were provided to the students in schools and colleges and credit of uplifting of schools and colleges goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Sixth Road institution took three years efforts to upgrade and made a university and Waqar un Nisa College which is going to be upgraded within 8 to 10 days, he added.

Few days back, 'Behbood' a non-functional institution was handed over to the authorities concerned and upgraded as Inter College for female.

College classes would commence from next month, he added.

"I had fixed a target of 60 educational institutions for the city, he said adding, I am striving for establishment of an IT University." No one can defeat the girls of Rawalpindi city as they are educated.

A daughter of a rickshaw driver had got top position in CSS from Rawalpindi city, he said.

Due to earnest efforts, Fatima Jinnah Women University was established at a cost of Rs 10 million.

"I was compelled to resign which was not accepted as the influential group did not want that a female university to be established in the city," Sh Rashid revealed.

It was my thinking nearly 50 years ago that the girls of Rawalpindi city could be empowered and they should be educated as if the mothers would be educated, then the real change in the society could be witnessed, he added.

"We would celebrate an education day as our target for establishment of 60 schools and colleges is near completion. Third Women University is going to be set up in the city," Sh Rashid said.

The minister advising the teaching staff urged to play more efficient role and educate the females with more commitment and dedication.

The Minister informed that now, the health sector would be focused and modern health facilities would be provided here in the city. 20 ventilators have recently been provided to Holy Family Hospital and 100 dialyses machines would be provided during this week, he disclosed.

Later, talking to media persons the minister said, the PTI government effectively handled the Covid-19 pandemic and Imran Khan is trying to play a role for a stable Afghanistan.

Imran Khan is holding important meetings so that durable peace could be restored, he said admitting that there is price hike in the country but, the government would succeed to control the artificial price hike as solid steps were being taken in this regard.

He further informed that Nullah Lai project would also be kicked off soon.

Sh Rashid said, those who are trying to show muscles through criticizing the sensitive institutions would fail in their nefarious designs. The great Pak army and Pakistani nation under the leadership of Imran Khan would progress and the country would develop, he added.

To a question he said, 120 days in the politics of Pakistan are very important and Imran Khan would emerge as a successful leader in this situation.

To another question he said, "We would bring change under the leadership of Imran Khan and people would be provided relief as earnest efforts were being made."New alignment of PML-N would be near general elections, he said adding, "I am foreseeing the PML-N party in three groups."MNA, Sheikh Rashid Shafique and Vice Chancellor, Rawalpindi Women University, Sixth Road Dr. Anila Kamal were present on the occasion.