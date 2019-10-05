Sh Rashid inquires after health of Ch Shujaat Hussain

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire after his health on Saturday.

He prayed for quick recovery of the political leader.

He also met Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema and discussed the current political situation with them.