Sh Rashid lashes out Nawaz

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday alleged that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif always talked about his personal agenda instead of national issues.

Addressing a press conference here at PR headquarters, he questioned the PML-N leader that how many meetings he (Nawaz) made with Usama Bin Laden and how much funds he received from Bin Laden? He asked who shared the address of Ajmal Qassab with news agency Reuters and who invited Indian prime minister Modi to Raiwind? The minister said that who gave authority to Nawaz Sharif to talk with Modi from outside of the country.

He made query from Nawaz that who and where had it been planned to attack on the Supreme Court building and who arranged buses of attackers from Lahore for Islamabad to attack on the SC in the presence of the then chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah? "Who fled from the courts verdicts by malingering on the name of illness"? he asked.

Sh Rashid questioned Nawaz that who was behind the "Dawn Leakes" and why did first disowned and now accepted the leaks.

He asked that how much money Nawaz spent on 2013 elections and how much funds were received by him from Qatar through Saifur Rehman.

The minister further asked the PML-N leader that was it not true that planning of stoning at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was managed from London? "Who issued the letter with fake signs of Peter Galbraith through Hussain Haqqani for character assassination of late Benazir Bhutto," he questioned Nawaz Sharif? The PR Minister said that he was not spokesperson of any institution though it was an honour to speak in favour of the most prestigious institutions of the country.

"There is nothing wrong in meeting with Chief Of Army Staff Qamar Javaid Bajwa as he is very respectful personality of the country," he said and added that former governor Sindh M Zubair had never met COAS during the last 35 years.

"I do not take advice as I am a senior politician, instead, I always give advice to my juniors," he said.

Earlier, speaking about Railways, the Federal minister informed the entire pre-corona timetable of trains would be restored from October 15 while booking for freight line would be started here from October 20.

He said that identity system for workers would soon be introducedso that no worker in the PR could get salary without working.