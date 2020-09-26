UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sh Rashid Lashes Out Nawaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 04:15 PM

Sh Rashid lashes out Nawaz

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday alleged that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif always talked about his personal agenda instead of national issues

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday alleged that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif always talked about his personal agenda instead of national issues.

Addressing a press conference here at PR headquarters, he questioned the PML-N leader that how many meetings he (Nawaz) made with Usama Bin Laden and how much funds he received from Bin Laden? He asked who shared the address of Ajmal Qassab with news agency Reuters and who invited Indian prime minister Modi to Raiwind? The minister said that who gave authority to Nawaz Sharif to talk with Modi from outside of the country.

He made query from Nawaz that who and where had it been planned to attack on the Supreme Court building and who arranged buses of attackers from Lahore for Islamabad to attack on the SC in the presence of the then chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah? "Who fled from the courts verdicts by malingering on the name of illness"? he asked.

Sh Rashid questioned Nawaz that who was behind the "Dawn Leakes" and why did first disowned and now accepted the leaks.

He asked that how much money Nawaz spent on 2013 elections and how much funds were received by him from Qatar through Saifur Rehman.

The minister further asked the PML-N leader that was it not true that planning of stoning at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was managed from London? "Who issued the letter with fake signs of Peter Galbraith through Hussain Haqqani for character assassination of late Benazir Bhutto," he questioned Nawaz Sharif? The PR Minister said that he was not spokesperson of any institution though it was an honour to speak in favour of the most prestigious institutions of the country.

"There is nothing wrong in meeting with Chief Of Army Staff Qamar Javaid Bajwa as he is very respectful personality of the country," he said and added that former governor Sindh M Zubair had never met COAS during the last 35 years.

"I do not take advice as I am a senior politician, instead, I always give advice to my juniors," he said.

Earlier, speaking about Railways, the Federal minister informed the entire pre-corona timetable of trains would be restored from October 15 while booking for freight line would be started here from October 20.

He said that identity system for workers would soon be introducedso that no worker in the PR could get salary without working.

Related Topics

Sindh India Lahore Attack Nawaz Sharif Chief Of Army Staff Islamabad Prime Minister Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Benazir Bhutto Governor Osama Bin Laden Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Qatar Rashid Sajjad Ali Money October From

Recent Stories

Indian, Sri Lankan Leaders Call for Greater Trade ..

6 minutes ago

Sukkur Police foils smuggling bid of wheat

6 minutes ago

Mian Azhar appointed as Media Coordinator to SG PT ..

6 minutes ago

PM Khan delivered a historic speech at UNGA: Ali A ..

10 minutes ago

American sued in Thailand over negative Tripadviso ..

6 minutes ago

Italy avoids Europe's dramatic virus uptick, but f ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.