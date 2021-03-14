UrduPoint.com
Sh Rashid Lauds FC Role For Maintaining Peace In KP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Sh Rashid lauds FC role for maintaining peace in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said Frontier Corps (FC) has successfully maintained peace and law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as in other tribal districts.

Addressing the passing out parade of Frontier Corps held at Scouts Training academy Warsak Peshawar, the minister said rigorous professional training has been imparted to the FC cops which gave them impetus and enable them to safeguard their homeland.

Sheikh Rashid appreciated the cadets on completion of their course and urged them to use the vocational training for the integrity of Pakistan, said a news release.

Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies have contributed immensely in blood and sweat to root out the menace of terrorism from the country, he noted.

A total of 822 FC cadets successfully completed their training.

Prizes and medals were disseminated among the best cadets who showed exceptional performance during training.

Amir Hamza of Jawad Company was declared the best cadet in basic military training while Akhtar Hussain of Meraj Company was awarded with the Sword of Honor.

IGFC Major General Adil Yameen, IG Police KPK, large no of Civil/Military/LEAs dignitaries and families of passing out cadets attended the ceremony.

