Sh Rashid meets Buzdar, discusses Pindi uplift projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both took stock of the development projects in Rawalpindi.

The CM agreed to a proposal of up-gradation of Government Viqar-un-Nisa College for Women Rawalpindi to the university level and promised full cooperation in that regard. Progress on the Nullah Lai Expressway project also came under discussion and the chief minister said that the project would prove a game-changer initiative for the city dwellers.

The project would also help in overcoming traffic congestion while the government was striving for early completion of other development schemes in Rawalpindi district, the CM said. He apprised the federal minister about the anti-corona steps taken by the Punjab government.

The federal interior minister appreciated the steps and termed the public welfare initiatives praiseworthy.