Sh Rashid pays tribute to doctors, nurses, paramedics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid has paid tribute to the doctors, nurses and paramedics for their services against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

In a message issued here on Friday, the minister said that courageous doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other institutions were doing their best to curb the pandemic.

He said this war against the virus could be won by joining hands and following the instructions of the government and health experts.