Sh Rashid Promises Action Against Guilty After Probe Into Pandora Papers Scam

Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:51 PM

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Thursday said that an inquiry would be conducted against all those mentioned in the Pandora Papers, and stern action would be taken against those found guilty of any wrongdoing, under the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Thursday said that an inquiry would be conducted against all those mentioned in the Pandora papers, and stern action would be taken against those found guilty of any wrongdoing, under the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference at National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) mega centre here, he said peace in Afghanistan was crucial for stability in Pakistan, adding that instability in Afghanistan could be a threat to peace in the region. That was why Pakistan would continue providing humanitarian support to Afghanistan, he added.

The minister said that some elements were trying to malign the vaccination process in the country, which was equal to damaging the country's image across the world. He said the world community had also appreciated the measures taken by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to overcome Covid-19 pandemic. These elements were trying to cause damage to pandemic control measures, but their nefarious designs would be foiled, he added.

Sh Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan led government had achieved significant successes to control the pandemic, adding that the opposition should not malign the vaccination process in the best interest of the country.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz tried to damage the image of Pakistan Army through baseless criticism, adding that the Pak Army had rendered unmatchable sacrifices in the war against terrorism and for protecting the motherland.

The Army had always played very responsible role in providing relief services during natural disasters like floods, earth quake, locust attack, etc.

To another query, the minister said that transfers, postings and promotions of Army generals were a routine, and it was wrong to criticise the national security institution on the basis of such transfers and postings.

To a question, he said that foolproof security was ensured for protection of New Zealand cricket team as more than 8,000 security officials were deployed to safeguard the team, adding that India was involved in sabotaging the New Zealand cricket team tour before the start of opening match.

Sh Rashid said that the election campaign usually starts just before six months from general elections, but the opposition wanted to launch it immediately, adding that he anticipated a new political alliance in the coming elections as the PML-N and the PPP could form a new alliance ahead of elections.

To another query, he said that no reconciliation was possible with Nawaz Sharif as "he left the train and train never waits for passengers", adding that the opposition was only projecting its propaganda on the media, but the ground realities were different.

