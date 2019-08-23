Sh Rashid visits newly established Satellite Town University for Women

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday handed over a copy of the ordinance issued by Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar for the status of university to the Government Post Graduate Girls College, Satellite Town to the Campus Director Professor Dr. Alia Sohail Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday handed over a copy of the ordinance issued by Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar for the status of university to the Government Post Graduate Girls College, Satellite Town to the Campus Director Professor Dr. Alia Sohail Khan

The minister during his visit to the College, informed that apart from this, the government would also build three new colleges in Rawalpindi city.

He thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for giving approval of new educational institutions to promote women education in the city. He said, an Information Technology University which had been approved, would also be established in the city soon.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said, Rawalpindi city was at 37th position regarding women education in the country, but due to hectic efforts made by us, the city has the highest number of educational institutions for women.

Rawalpindi is the only city of the country which would have second university for women, he said adding the new university would impart higher education to over 7000 girls at their doorstep.

It would be Rawalpindi's second largest women university, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said the present government was taking special interest in laying a network of schools, colleges and institutions adding that more educational institutions are being built in the city. The Minister directed the administration of the newly established university to give advertisements for admissions in the university.

Earlier, the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had approved the summary to grant the status of university to the college. The new colleges would be built in the cantonment's thick populated area of Rahimabad, he expressed.

To a question, Sheikh Rashid said, India used much force and power to suppress the voice of Kashmiris but could not succeed and the Kashmiris would succeed in their legitimate struggle.

On the occasion, Director Colleges Rawalpindi, Sher Ahmed Satti and large number of professors were also present.