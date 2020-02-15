UrduPoint.com
SH Rashid Visits Railways Festival

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

SH Rashid visits Railways Festival

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday inaugurated the spring festival organized by the Pakistan Railways (PR) at the Railway Park, opposite the Fortress Stadium, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday inaugurated the spring festival organized by the Pakistan Railways (PR) at the Railway Park, opposite the Fortress Stadium, here on Saturday.

The minister was warmly welcomed by the organizing team and he visited different stalls besides a model cafeteria with steam engine.

It is pertinent to mention here that a three-day festival started on Friday which willconclude on Sunday, February 16.

Special musical programs, games and food trucks have been arranged for visitors.

