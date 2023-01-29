UrduPoint.com

Sh Tanveer Elects As Chairman Multan Dry Port Trust

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Sh Tanveer elects as chairman Multan dry port trust

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Sheikh Tanveer Ahmed was unanimously elected as Chairman Multan Dry Port Trust for the year 2023-24.

Khawaja Muhammad Hussain was elected as Senior Vice Chairman and Khawaja Muhammad Fazil Vice Chairman.

The annual meeting of Multan Dry Port Trust was held here on Sunday in which Muhammad Yousuf, Mian Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh, Khwaja Muhammad Younis and others participated.

All the participants of the meeting congratulated the newly elected members and assured them all possible support.

While the newly elected office bearers expressed their determination to dedicate all their abilities and energies for the development of Multan Dry Port Trust.

All the participants of the meeting hailed the efforts of outgoing Chairman Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and his team.

