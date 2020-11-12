UrduPoint.com
'Shaan-e-Rehmat-ul-alameen' Week From Nov 13

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:14 PM

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, 'Shaan-e- Rehmat-ul-alameen week' would be celebrated from November 13 across the division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, 'Shaan-e- Rehmat-ul-alameen week' would be celebrated from November 13 across the division.

In this regard Commissioner Dr.

Farah Masood while taking to media-men on Thursday said that essay writing competitions among the students of schools and colleges would be held on November 13 in all the four districts of the division and reciting of Quran competition among the students would be held on November 14.

Giving more details, she said that Seerat quiz competitions would be held at schools and colleges levels on November 16 and Naat competitions would on Nov 17. Similarly, calligraphy competitions will be held on November 18.

PHA will organize a flower and light show on November19. Naat and Seerat-ul- conferences would be held in all the four districts on November 20, she added.

