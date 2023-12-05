Open Menu

'Shab Deg' Fast Food Restaurant Pilfers Electricity: LESCO

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

'Shab Deg' fast food restaurant pilfers electricity: LESCO

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team has detected power theft at a fast food restaurant in an area of McLeod Road Division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team has detected power theft at a fast food restaurant in an area of McLeod Road Division.

According to the LESCO spokesman here Tuesday, the owner of the restaurant "Shab Deg" was stealing electricity by washing the meter display, and was operating six chillers and three ACs (air-conditioners) on the stolen electricity.

The LESCO team seized the wire used in electricity theft and charged the accused with 23,450 units in the form of a detection bill.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Road National University LESCO

Recent Stories

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chi ..

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chillas

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team o ..

Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team on winning T20 series

2 minutes ago
 Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

2 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win ..

Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win against New Zealand

4 minutes ago
 Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

6 minutes ago
 Free legal aid offered to transgender community in ..

Free legal aid offered to transgender community in fight against violence, haras ..

6 minutes ago
Two-day conference on women’s voices for better ..

Two-day conference on women’s voices for better world concluded

5 minutes ago
 Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, ..

Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, encroachments on Badin Stop

18 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into aff ..

Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into affairs of Spencer Eye Hospital

18 minutes ago
 Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for li ..

Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for livestock, fisheries development

18 minutes ago
 KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan