'Shab Deg' fast food restaurant pilfers electricity: LESCO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team has detected power theft at a fast food restaurant in an area of McLeod Road Division.

According to the LESCO spokesman here Tuesday, the owner of the restaurant "Shab Deg" was stealing electricity by washing the meter display, and was operating six chillers and three ACs (air-conditioners) on the stolen electricity.

The LESCO team seized the wire used in electricity theft and charged the accused with 23,450 units in the form of a detection bill.