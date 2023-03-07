Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measures

Like other parts of the country, Shab-e-Barat was observed with religious sanctity and respect here in Hyderabad on Tuesday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Shab-e-Barat was observed with religious sanctity and respect here in Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

All public and private schools and colleges will remain closed in Hyderabad on Wednesday due to Shab-e-Baraat.

A large number of faithful offered prayers and sought forgiveness from Allah Almighty in mosques and homes.

People followed the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by paying homage at the graves of their loved ones and offering fateha for the departed souls.

The district administration and police also adopted strict security arrangements to maintain peace and tranquillity.