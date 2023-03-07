UrduPoint.com

Shab-e-Baraat Observed Amid Strict Security Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measures

Like other parts of the country, Shab-e-Barat was observed with religious sanctity and respect here in Hyderabad on Tuesday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Shab-e-Barat was observed with religious sanctity and respect here in Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

All public and private schools and colleges will remain closed in Hyderabad on Wednesday due to Shab-e-Baraat.

A large number of faithful offered prayers and sought forgiveness from Allah Almighty in mosques and homes.

People followed the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by paying homage at the graves of their loved ones and offering fateha for the departed souls.

The district administration and police also adopted strict security arrangements to maintain peace and tranquillity.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pak ..

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 Others Found Alive - Governor

1 minute ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women' ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women's history week in senate

1 minute ago
 Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqb ..

Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very Hig ..

Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force - ..

1 minute ago
 AJK premier seeks UNICEF's assistance for building ..

AJK premier seeks UNICEF's assistance for building capacity of youth

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.