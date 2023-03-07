UrduPoint.com

Shab-e-Baraat Observed With Religious Zeal In Larkana Division

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023

The faithful celebrated Shab-e-Baraat, the night of reverence and fervor across Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division on Tuesday with religious zeal and fervor

On this occasion, religious gatherings were held in all the big and small cities of the Division. The mosques were adorned with electrical decoration lights.

The believers offered special prayers all night in specially decorated mosques and inside their homes seeking the forgiveness and blessings of Allah Almighty.

The believers passed the night (Shab-e-Baraat) offering special prayers, reciting Holy Quran, Mahfil Zikr and other religious rituals to mark the occasion with due solemnity.

The Muslims are offering special nightlong prayers to seek forgiveness and Allah Almighty's blessing on this occasion to achieve success in the world and Hereafter.

Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons highlight the teachings of islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

People visited the graves of their near and dear ones, seeking Almighty Allah's blessings for the departed souls. Women spent night while praying at their homes.

It should be mentioned that Shab-e-Barat has tremendous benefits for Muslims. It is best night to pray and worship Allah and seek His forgiveness.

The houses, streets and especially mosques have been decorated with colorful pennants and buntings whereas at night these were well illuminated by means of electric lights, candles or even oil lamps.

Special security arrangements have been made for peaceful observance of the Shab-e-Bara'at throughout the Larkana Division.

