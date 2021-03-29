Shab-e-Baraat observes with religious zeal

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The faithful observed Shab-e-Baraat across Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana on Monday with religious zeal and fervor.

On this special occasion, religious gatherings were held in all the big and small cities of the division. The mosques were adorned with electrical decoration lights.

The believers offered special prayers all the night in specially decorated mosques and inside their homes seeking the forgiveness and blessings of Allah Almighty.

The Muslims passed the night (Shab-e-Baraat) offering special prayers, reciting Holy Quran, holding Milad Mahfil, Zikr, and other religious rituals to mark the occasion with due solemnity.

Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the teachings of islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

People visited graves of their near and dear ones, seeking Almighty Allah's blessings for the departed souls. Women spent night while praying at their homes. Special security arrangements have been made for peaceful observance of the Shab-e-Bara'at throughout the Division.