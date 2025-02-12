Shab-e-Baraat To Be Observed In Hyderabad On Thursday
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 11:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Like other parts of the country Shab-e-Barat will also be observed in Hyderabad with religious fervor and zeal on Thursday.
In this connection various religious organizations have chalked out numerous programmes including Mahafil-e-Naat, Salat-0-Tasbeeh and Zikr-0- Azkar to educate people about the significance of this sacred night.
All big small mosques in the city had been Illuminated with colourful lights.
Shab-e-Baraat is celebrated on the 15th night of Sha'ban.
APP/nsm
