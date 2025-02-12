Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thursday

Like other parts of the country Shab-e-Barat will also be observed in Hyderabad with religious fervor and zeal on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Like other parts of the country Shab-e-Barat will also be observed in Hyderabad with religious fervor and zeal on Thursday.

In this connection various religious organizations have chalked out numerous programmes including Mahafil-e-Naat, Salat-0-Tasbeeh and Zikr-0- Azkar to educate people about the significance of this sacred night.

All big small mosques in the city had been Illuminated with colourful lights.

Shab-e-Baraat is celebrated on the 15th night of Sha'ban.

APP/nsm