Open Menu

Shab-e-Baraat To Be Observed In Hyderabad On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thursday

Like other parts of the country Shab-e-Barat will also be observed in Hyderabad with religious fervor and zeal on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Like other parts of the country Shab-e-Barat will also be observed in Hyderabad with religious fervor and zeal on Thursday.

In this connection various religious organizations have chalked out numerous programmes including Mahafil-e-Naat, Salat-0-Tasbeeh and Zikr-0- Azkar to educate people about the significance of this sacred night.

All big small mosques in the city had been Illuminated with colourful lights.

Shab-e-Baraat is celebrated on the 15th night of Sha'ban.

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart o ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah

2 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, ..

Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..

1 minute ago
 Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thurs ..

Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thursday

1 minute ago
 Managing Director of Nigerian Airports Authority p ..

Managing Director of Nigerian Airports Authority praises ICAO seminar discussion ..

16 minutes ago
 Rainfall expected tomorrow in UAE

Rainfall expected tomorrow in UAE

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture launches International Art Fairs Gra ..

Dubai Culture launches International Art Fairs Grant to offer financial support ..

17 minutes ago
UAEU conducts research studies to develop green th ..

UAEU conducts research studies to develop green thermal insulators from palm was ..

17 minutes ago
 Online discussion on Sindhi Language teaching held ..

Online discussion on Sindhi Language teaching held in Sindhi Language Authority

1 minute ago
 Arab League calls for collective efforts to preser ..

Arab League calls for collective efforts to preserve radio

31 minutes ago
 WGS: Sri Lanka President calls for new system of g ..

WGS: Sri Lanka President calls for new system of governance to address today’s ..

31 minutes ago
 International Tax Forum explores innovative mechan ..

International Tax Forum explores innovative mechanisms to deal with global tax c ..

31 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group wins landmark management contract f ..

AD Ports Group wins landmark management contract for new Al Madouneh Customs Cen ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan