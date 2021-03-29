Shab-e-Bara’at will be observed with religious fervor and zeal

(@fidahassanain)

The mosques will be decorated with colorful lights to mark the special night which is also known as “night of forgiveness”

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2021) Shab-e-Barat will be observed tonight with religious fervor and zeal.

The mosques will be decorated with lights to mark the special night which is also known as night of “forgiveness.

The worshippers will spend whole praying and offering Nawafil at the mosques and in homes while the women will also offer special prayers. At homes, special dishes would be cooked and distributed among the people –an act which is also part of this special night.

Many people as it is in Hadits will observe “Roza” [fasting] on the next day of Shab-e-Bara’at.

The Sindh government announced holiday in connection with Shab-e-bara’at and a notification was issued in this regard.

However, celebration of this night will be not as usual because the third wave of COVID-19 turned lethal in the country. All educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities have been closed due to Coronavirus.