Shab-e-Barat Being Celebrated Today Across Northern Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 10:30 AM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The holy month of Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, is being observed throughout northern Sindh tonight with due religious fervour and devotion.
On this occasion, the administration of Allah Wali Masjid in Sukkur, different masjids have chalked out programmes including holding Waiz (religious sermons) and dua-mahfils today.
Besides, religious sermons highlighting the significance of Shab-e-Barat will be delivered at various mosques after Maghrib prayers alongside holding special munajat after Esha prayers in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Jacobabad and other districts of northern Sindh.
The Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Sunday greeted on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat.
In his message, he said the holy Shab-e-Barat has come into mankind with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan and good fortune.
"This holy night brings immense opportunity to obtain special grace and forgiveness from the Almighty Allah," he said. islam is the religion of peace and welfare, the Mayor said, adding that the ideals of Islam are the means of welfare for the present life of the people and their salvation hereafter.
Mayor Arslan Sheikh said "Along with mercy and blessings of the Almighty Allah, we will pray for continued progress and welfare of the country and greater unity of the Muslim Ummah on the holy night of Shab-e-Barat".
He urged the affluent people to come forward to help the distressed and poor people on the occasion.
He wished mercy, blessings, progress and welfare for the whole of mankind.
"Allah shows His greatness of forgiving and fulfilling our desires", he added.
