Shab-e-Barat Being Observed Tonight
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Shab-e-Barat will be observed with full religious passion, zeal and enthusiasm across the country tonight.
Mahafil will be arranged with special Quranic sittings while seminars and gatherings would highlight the importance of this night.
The Auqaf Department will also hold Mahafil-e-Qirat, Hamd-o-Naat and Dorood-o-Salam in various mosques of the provincial metropolis.
