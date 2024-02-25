Open Menu

Shab-e-Barat Being Observed With Deep Religious Spirit

February 25, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, repentance, and seeking divine blessings for Muslims, falls between the 14th and 15th day of Sha’ban — the eighth month of the Islamic Calendar, was being observed on Sunday night with religious devotion.

The auspicious night of Shab-e-Barat presents a prime opportunity to receive the mercy and blessings of Allah, the Almighty. People observe fast on the very next day to express submissiveness in the court of Almighty and beg His countless blessings for both the worlds.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Rawalpindi administrations have finalized special security measures to ensure a peaceful observance of Shab-e-Barat in the twin cities and nearby areas.

Media outlets, including both print and electronic, plan to highlight the importance of the holy night through special features and editions to mark the occasion.

Shab-e-Barat holds a revered status among Muslims as one of the three most sacred nights. It is believed that on this night, Allah determines the fate and livelihood ('rizq') of all human beings for the upcoming year. Devotees see this night as a significant opportunity to seek divine grace and forgiveness from Allah, the Almighty.

Muslim families prepare traditional foods like handmade rice-bread, beef, and halua, both in rural and urban areas. Many Muslims distribute food and sweets to neighbors and the poor. Traditionally, food and money are given to the destitute on this occasion.

In their homes, Muslim devotees engage in special prayers, recite from the Holy Quran, hold milad, zikr, and other religious rituals to seek divine blessings for the well-being of humanity. Muslims worldwide prioritize prayers, fasting, charity, and religious devotion with sincere religious fervor.

A large number of devotees flock to various mosques to participate in congregational Isha prayers and offer special prayers to seek divine blessings.

The Auqaf Department also held Mahafil-e-Qirat, Hamd-o-Naat and Dorood-o-Salam in various mosques.

During the night, devotees nationwide also visit graves to pray for their loved ones, seeking eternal peace for them.

According to Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa (RA) "Allah Almighty opens the doors of Mercy and Grace for the mankind, the door remains open throughout the night till the Fajr prayers," in which He exonerates those seeking forgiveness.

