Shab-e-Barat: Faithful Seek Forgiveness, Visit Graveyards To Honor Departed Souls
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Shab-e-Barat, the night of forgiveness and blessings, was observed with great religious zeal and reverence across the country, including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Faithful gathered in mosques and homes to offer special prayers, seek divine blessings, and ask for forgiveness on this sacred night on Thursday night (February 13-14).
The night holds significant spiritual value in Islamic tradition, as it is believed to be the night when destinies are written, and Allah Almighty’s mercy is abundantly bestowed upon the believers. Faithful spent the night in prayer, recitation of the Holy Quran, and supplication, seeking absolution for their sins and the well-being of their loved ones.
In major mosques across the country, special congregational prayers and religious gatherings were arranged. Religious scholars delivered sermons emphasizing the importance of self-purification, charity, and seeking forgiveness. They also highlighted the significance of Shab-e-Barat in Islamic teachings, urging people to reflect on their deeds and strive for righteousness.
A large number of people also visited graveyards to pay homage to their departed loved ones.
They offered Fateha and placed flowers on graves, praying for the eternal peace of their ancestors and relatives. Graveyards in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and other cities witnessed a high influx of visitors as people engaged in acts of remembrance and devotion.
The authorities concerned ensured smooth security arrangements, with police personnel deployed around major mosques and graveyards to manage crowds and maintain order. Additionally, municipal administrations took measures to keep graveyards clean and well-lit, facilitating visitors during the late hours.
Social media was abuzz with messages of religious significance, with scholars and community leaders sharing supplications and reflections on the night’s blessings. Many also engaged in acts of charity, distributing food and essentials to the less privileged as a way of seeking divine rewards.
As the night concluded, Muslims across the nation expressed hope for divine mercy and guidance, pledging to lead a life of piety, compassion, and service to humanity. The observance of Shab-e-Barat once again reinforced the deep-rooted spiritual traditions and communal harmony prevalent in Pakistani society.
