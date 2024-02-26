Open Menu

Shab-e-Barat Observed In Mirpurkhas With Reverence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Muslim community in Mirpurkhas celebrated Shab-e-Barat, the night of forgiveness and salvation, with religious fervour and devotion on Monday.

According to APP Correspondent, the night was marked by special prayers, recitation of the Holy Quran and distribution of sweets and charity among the poor and needy.

One of the highlights of the night was the Dastar Bandi ceremony held at Madina Masjid in Shahi Bazar, where 30 children who completed their religious education were honoured with turbans and certificates.

The ceremony was attended by hundreds of people including prominent religious scholars, traders, and social workers who praised the achievements of the children and urged them to follow the teachings of islam in their lives.

The ceremony was also addressed by Hazrat Maulana Mufti Abdul Bari, Maulana Tariqat-e-Islam, and Maulana Hazrat Shah Muhammad Ishaq, who shed light on the significance and virtues of Shab-e-Barat.

Another major gathering of Shab-e-Barat was organized by Dawat-e-Islami at Colony Ground, where thousands of people participated in the prayers and listened to the sermon of Ameer Ahl-e-Sunnah Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Attar Qadri.

He said that Shab-e-Barat is a night of great blessings, when Allah Almighty forgives the sins of His servants, frees them from the fire of hell, and accepts their supplications.

He also urged the people to pray for the peace and prosperity of the country, the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the liberation of Kashmir and Palestine.

In addition, six Nawafals were held in the mosques managed by Dawat-e-Islami across the district where the faithful sought Allah's forgiveness and protection from the evils of the world and the hereafter.

