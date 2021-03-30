Shab-e- Barat observed in northern Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Shab-e-Barat was observed in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Noushehroferoze and other districts of the interior Sindh on Monday night with people seen distributing sweets to relatives and offering prayers in abundance both in mosques and at homes.

Muslims, illuminated mosques and houses and prayed Allah Almighty to remove their worries and shower His blessings on Muslim Ummah. Muslims stay awaken on the night of Shab-e-Barat and ask for forgiveness for the past year mistakes and pray for good fortune the entire night.

People prayed for forgiveness and for well-being of their acquaintances as well as relatives. They spent the night offering nawafils and special salat-e-tasbih in different mosques. Several people also visited graveyards to offer fateha for the departed souls of their near and dear ones.

Meanwhile, Shab-e-Barat was celebrated by children in a completely different way. They were seen buying and blowing fire crackers.