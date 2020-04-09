Shab-e- Barat observed with praying to ward off corona virus

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Shab-e-Barat observed in northen Sindh including Sukkur on Wednesday night with heartfelt religious zeal and spirit,believers prayed to Almighty Allah to ward off the deadly corona virus from the world.

The corona virus fears forced the believers to pray at their homes instead of traditional congregations of large numbers of the faithful thronging the specially decorated mosques to offer Nawafil the whole night, after the authorities had locked down the mosques and deployed policemen and Rangers personnel at their gates to prevent more than a few worshipers inside.

The policemen were guarding the mosques to prevent the worshipers from getting inside to avert the spread of coronavirus.

Only few lucky believers found the chance to get inside the few mosques which were allowed to remain open in the night after the Isha prayers.

Therefore, the believers who used to offer special prayers for unity, prosperity and security of the country and entire Muslim Ummah, were now focusing to seek the blessings of Almighty to ward off the global catastrophe of corona virus.

Ulema and prayer leaders had appealed to the masses to remain inside their homes and follow the televised nawafil and Shabian via television channels or internet, and make diligent and wholeheartedly supplications before Almighty Allah to avert the deadly corona virus from the mankind.