UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shab-e- Barat Observed With Praying To Ward Off Corona Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:37 PM

Shab-e- Barat observed with praying to ward off corona virus

Shab-e-Barat observed in northen Sindh including Sukkur on Wednesday night with heartfelt religious zeal and spirit,believers prayed to Almighty Allah to ward off the deadly corona virus from the world

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Shab-e-Barat observed in northen Sindh including Sukkur on Wednesday night with heartfelt religious zeal and spirit,believers prayed to Almighty Allah to ward off the deadly corona virus from the world.

The corona virus fears forced the believers to pray at their homes instead of traditional congregations of large numbers of the faithful thronging the specially decorated mosques to offer Nawafil the whole night, after the authorities had locked down the mosques and deployed policemen and Rangers personnel at their gates to prevent more than a few worshipers inside.

The policemen were guarding the mosques to prevent the worshipers from getting inside to avert the spread of coronavirus.

Only few lucky believers found the chance to get inside the few mosques which were allowed to remain open in the night after the Isha prayers.

Therefore, the believers who used to offer special prayers for unity, prosperity and security of the country and entire Muslim Ummah, were now focusing to seek the blessings of Almighty to ward off the global catastrophe of corona virus.

Ulema and prayer leaders had appealed to the masses to remain inside their homes and follow the televised nawafil and Shabian via television channels or internet, and make diligent and wholeheartedly supplications before Almighty Allah to avert the deadly corona virus from the mankind.

Related Topics

Sindh Internet World Rangers Sukkur Prayer Muslim TV From Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan receiving $1.4bn in coming week to fight ..

8 minutes ago

Khamenei tells Iranians to avoid Ramadan gathering ..

3 minutes ago

CPEIC surrender four officials services to secreta ..

3 minutes ago

S.Africa's Ramaphosa defends WHO after Trump virus ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court suspends high court order regarding ..

3 minutes ago

PM says united efforts are needed in fight against ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.