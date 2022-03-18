UrduPoint.com

Shab-e-Barat Observed With Religious Fervor; Special Prayers Offered For Prosperity Of Country, Muslims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Shab-e-Barat observed with religious fervor; special prayers offered for prosperity of country, Muslims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country Shab-e-Barat was observed with religious fervor and enthusiasm across province where Muslims offered special prayers for stability, prosperity, development and security of the country and unity among Muslim Ummah.

Mosques were illuminated across the province with fancy lights where believers stated offering special prayers soon after the Maghrib prayer and continued till Sehri. Muslims also spent night while reciting Quran and offering prayers for the departed souls.

Ulemas highlighted the importance of Shab-e-Barat also known as nigh of blessing and accountability and said as per the teaching of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Muslims should seek pardon from Allah Almighty instead of engaging in unnecessary activities like explosive firework and exploding firecrackers.

Meanwhile philanthropists arranged free food for devotes at the time of Sehri to observe fast on the following day (Saturday) which is believed to be a best complement of the night's prayers.

Policy ensured strict security of mosques and other religious places to avoid any untoward incident by anti state elements.

