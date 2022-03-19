Shab-e-Barat: Seeking forgiveness rising trend on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Besides sharing Shab-e-Barat greetings, seeking forgiveness from kith and kin with ready-to-use text message templates and video clips is a rising trend on the social media.

After wishing the blessed night, it was the most popular message on various social networks last day that "forgive me if I have usurped your right consciously or unconsciously in my life." Talking to APP on Saturday, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Member Mufti Ali Asghar said Shab-e-Barat was a night of deliverance from sins and its consequences for all the Muslims.

He said it was a positive move to share Shab-e-Barat greetings and seek forgiveness through all possible means of communication adding the social networking was the easiest way to access anyone in today's era of android technology.

Meanwhile, Zain Rajput said almost all of his friends including him shared the Shab-e-Barat greetings and sought pardon on the social communication tools like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok etc.

He said he also shared his picture and footage of offering prayer and showering rose petals on the graves of his loved ones here in H-8 Graveyard.

Aneeqa Khan said she exchanged the blessed night greetings with apologies from her family members and friends living at various nook and cranny of the world through social media accounts.

She said she shared a template inscribing "It is never too late to repent and seek forgiveness. May Allah Almighty forgive our sins and put us on the right path."