UrduPoint.com

Shab-e-Barat: Seeking Forgiveness Rising Trend On Social Media

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Shab-e-Barat: Seeking forgiveness rising trend on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Besides sharing Shab-e-Barat greetings, seeking forgiveness from kith and kin with ready-to-use text message templates and video clips is a rising trend on the social media.

After wishing the blessed night, it was the most popular message on various social networks last day that "forgive me if I have usurped your right consciously or unconsciously in my life." Talking to APP on Saturday, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Member Mufti Ali Asghar said Shab-e-Barat was a night of deliverance from sins and its consequences for all the Muslims.

He said it was a positive move to share Shab-e-Barat greetings and seek forgiveness through all possible means of communication adding the social networking was the easiest way to access anyone in today's era of android technology.

Meanwhile, Zain Rajput said almost all of his friends including him shared the Shab-e-Barat greetings and sought pardon on the social communication tools like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok etc.

He said he also shared his picture and footage of offering prayer and showering rose petals on the graves of his loved ones here in H-8 Graveyard.

Aneeqa Khan said she exchanged the blessed night greetings with apologies from her family members and friends living at various nook and cranny of the world through social media accounts.

She said she shared a template inscribing "It is never too late to repent and seek forgiveness. May Allah Almighty forgive our sins and put us on the right path."

Related Topics

World Technology Social Media Facebook Twitter Ruet-e-Hilal Committee May Prayer Muslim Family Mufti All From Share WhatsApp Instagram

Recent Stories

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affo ..

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affordable housing

8 minutes ago
 Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead o ..

Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead of No-Trust-Motion

2 hours ago
 Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of F ..

Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for t ..

Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for training

2 hours ago
 PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, K ..

Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, Kartarpur

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>