Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and salvation being observed on Monday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, repentance and divine blessings for Muslims would be observed on Monday - the night between day 14 and 15 of Sha'ban — the eighth month of the Islamic Calendar, with the pledge to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines and maintain social distance by avoiding large gatherings.

Shab-e-Barat, considered to be the holiest night of the Islamic calendar, is devoted to pleading for forgiveness for the past year and good fortune for the coming year. Shab-e-Baraat, the night of praising Allah, is observed 15 days before the start of the Holy month of fasting Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

The Arabic term Laylat al-Barat means the quality of being guileless and without guile or deception, Muslims believe that on Shab-e Barat, God writes their destinies for the coming year, after taking into account their past actions. This is why the night is spent in asking for his mercy for any transgression.

In addition to that, judgments for awarding blessings and Rizq (Livelihood) to the believers are also made and prayers of the believers are answered and accepted.

For ascetic Muslims, this is the day of "divine benediction", and, therefore, they offer prayers and fast, which is said to have greater acceptance from God. Faithfuls lit electric lights, candles or even oil lamps right from evening to whole night.

Shab-e-Barat, a great advantage of Muslims is known as Laylat-un-Nisfe min Sha'aban in the Arab world. Different countries have different ways of celebrating this day and each has a different name for it. Nisf Shaban is known as Shab-e-Barat in South Asia, especially in Sub-continent, Lailatul Barat in Arabic, Nisfu Syaban (Malam Nisfu Syaban) in Indonesia and Malaysia and Berat Kandili in Turkey. Sweets like halwa, savaiyyan (vermicelli) are prepared and shared with neighbours, friends and relatives in the memory of those who family members, relatives and friends who died, while some prepare sweet dishes and flat bread to distribute among poor.

Flowers are also placed on graves of the deceased family members besides offering `Fatiha' for them.

In various places, it is a common practice to offer prayers to Allah for forgiveness on behalf of the deceased.

This is why people also visit graves of their loved ones, and offer prayers and light candles at the graves.

According to some traditions, people light candles and scent sticks on the graves and seek Allah's blessings for the souls of their departed kin.

Some people also fast on the day after the Shab-e-Barat night prayers, while others hand out food and gifts to their neighbours, and the poor.

The mosque administrations of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have already started preparations to celebrate the occasion and to facilitate worshippers by strictly following Covid-19 SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) guidelines.

Many faithful have planned to throng the mosques to offer special prayers (Nawafil and Shabina) during the whole night.

Various gatherings included Mahafil-e-Na'at have also been arranged by different mosques by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19 to mark the holy night and win divine blessings.

The believers will make special prayers for the unity, prosperity and security of the country and entire Muslim Ummah.

Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons would highlight the true teachings of islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

According to the Quran, on this night Allah said, "Who wants forgiveness, I will forgive you. Who wants food, I will provide food." It is believed that Allah said this throughout the night until it was Fajr, the time when Muslims pray at dawn. It is considered to be the night of forgiveness.

Shab-e-Barat takes place from dusk Monday until dawn Tuesday.

Though, in the Islamic perspective every night and day has its own importance but some nights have supplementary importance like Shab-e-Barat, Lailatul Qadar, Shab-e-Miraj, Ashura and the two nights of Eids had extraordinary significance.

According to Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa (RA) "Allah Almighty opens the doors of Mercy and Grace for the mankind, the door remains open throughout the night till the Fajr prayers," in which He exonerates those seeking forgiveness.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Rawalpindi administrations have already finalised special security arrangements for peaceful observance of the Shab-e-Barat in twin cities and adjoining areas.

Media, including print and electronic plan to highlight the importance of the holy night through its special write ups and editions to mark the holy occasion.

