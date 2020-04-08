Shab-e-Barat to be observed at homes

Muslims around the world would observe Shab-e-Barat tonight with a traditional religious zeal at homes instead of mosques as a one of the preventive measure to stop the possible threat of coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Muslims around the world would observe Shab-e-Barat tonight with a traditional religious zeal at homes instead of mosques as a one of the preventive measure to stop the possible threat of coronavirus spread.

Traditionally, large numbers of the faithful spend this blessed nigh at the mosques to seek forgiveness and offer nawafil to gain Almighty's blessing, but fear of coronavirus spread have compelled the authorities across the country to take drastic measures of closing down the mosques asking people to pray at their homes.

Ulema and prayer leaders have appealed to the masses to make diligent and whole-hearted supplications before the Almighty Allah on the blessed night for warding off the deadly pandemic of corona virus.

Earlier, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) had also urged the nation to observe 'Shab-e-Tauba' (night of forgiveness) instead of 'Shab-e-Barat' as corona virus cases surge across the country.

The council said that the people should pray at home and that congregations in the mosques would not take place. "Say all your prayers indoors," the council urged as Pakistan's corona virus tally shot past 4,000.

The said night, which was deemed as the night of blessings and accountability by The Almighty Allah, will now be observed from homes.