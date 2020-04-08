UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shab-e-Barat To Be Observed At Homes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:03 PM

Shab-e-Barat to be observed at homes

Muslims around the world would observe Shab-e-Barat tonight with a traditional religious zeal at homes instead of mosques as a one of the preventive measure to stop the possible threat of coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Muslims around the world would observe Shab-e-Barat tonight with a traditional religious zeal at homes instead of mosques as a one of the preventive measure to stop the possible threat of coronavirus spread.

Traditionally, large numbers of the faithful spend this blessed nigh at the mosques to seek forgiveness and offer nawafil to gain Almighty's blessing, but fear of coronavirus spread have compelled the authorities across the country to take drastic measures of closing down the mosques asking people to pray at their homes.

Ulema and prayer leaders have appealed to the masses to make diligent and whole-hearted supplications before the Almighty Allah on the blessed night for warding off the deadly pandemic of corona virus.

Earlier, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) had also urged the nation to observe 'Shab-e-Tauba' (night of forgiveness) instead of 'Shab-e-Barat' as corona virus cases surge across the country.

The council said that the people should pray at home and that congregations in the mosques would not take place. "Say all your prayers indoors," the council urged as Pakistan's corona virus tally shot past 4,000.

The said night, which was deemed as the night of blessings and accountability by The Almighty Allah, will now be observed from homes.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Prayer Muslim All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff playing a fr ..

1 minute ago

A man electrocuted by 11000 KV Line in Bajaur

1 minute ago

Mainly dry weather expected in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

Afghan Armed Forces Kill 6 Taliban Members in Sout ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt appeals for temporary healthcare professio ..

5 minutes ago

CEO PEDO suspends 2 engineers over closure of hyde ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.