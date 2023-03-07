Shab-e-Barat to be observed tonight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Shab-e-Barat is being observed on Tuesday night to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty.

On this night, Muslims offer special prayers for the security and prosperity of Ummah.

Security arrangements have been made across northern Sindh and special religious gatherings have been held in mosques of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jaccobabad, Shikarpur, Nosheroferoz and other districts of the province in which the scholars would explain the importance and the virtue of Shab-e-Barat.

The recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat and recitation, Salat-ul-Tasbeeh and special worship would be held in the mosques.

The scholars have appealed the people to go to the graves of their dead on the night of Shab-e-Barat and pray for forgiveness.