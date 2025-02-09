Shab-e-Barat to be observed with religious devotion across nation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Muslims across the nation will observe Shab-e-Barat, the night of forgiveness, on the 15th of Shaban, corresponding to Thursday night (February 13 -14, 2025) with religious fervor and devotion.

Shab-e-Barat, regarded as one of the holiest nights in the Islamic Calendar, is a time when Muslims seek forgiveness for their sins, pray for the departed souls, and ask for divine mercy and blessings. The night, also known as Laylat-ul-Bara’ah, is believed to be a moment when Allah Almighty determines the destinies of individuals for the coming year.

Mosques across the country, including Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, and Faizan-e-Madina in Karachi, are expected to host special Nawafil (voluntary prayers), Quran recitations, and Dua (supplications) throughout the night. Religious scholars will deliver sermons highlighting the spiritual significance of Shab-e-Barat, encouraging believers to engage in Tawbah (repentance) and self-reflection.

In major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, religious gatherings will be held, while many faithful will observe fast on the following day, Friday, February 14, 2025, as an act of devotion.

Shab-e-Barat is marked by a range of religious activities, including; recitation of the Holy Quran and Zikr (remembrance of Allah), offering of Nawafil prayers individually and in congregations, visiting graveyards to pray for deceased relatives, giving charity and helping the needy.

Many believers distribute food and sweets among family, friends, and underprivileged people as a form of gratitude and goodwill.

Authorities in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi have devised security and traffic management plans to ensure smooth movement around mosques and graveyards.

Law enforcement agencies, including police and Rangers, will be deployed at key locations to maintain security and prevent any untoward incidents.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has issued directives for mosque committees to ensure safety measures during religious gatherings. Similarly, municipal authorities have announced cleaning drives at graveyards to facilitate visitors.

Renowned Islamic scholars have emphasized the spiritual significance of the night, urging Muslims to seek forgiveness, increase their prayers, and strengthen their connection with Allah. The Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman, Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, stated, "Shab-e-Barat is a night of mercy and forgiveness. It is an opportunity for every believer to repent sincerely and pray for their loved ones."

Electronic and digital media platforms, including ptv, APP, and private news channels, will broadcast special programs and religious discourses on the significance of Shab-e-Barat. Various scholars and Islamic experts will highlight the importance of repentance, accountability, and spiritual renewal.

As Shab-e-Barat approaches, Muslims are preparing to engage in prayers, acts of kindness, and reflection. Religious leaders have urged the faithful to utilize this sacred occasion to seek divine mercy and strive for righteousness.

This spiritually significant night provides an opportunity for Muslims to purify their hearts, seek forgiveness, and pray for peace and prosperity across the world.