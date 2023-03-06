Shab-e-Barat: Visitors of graveyards to be provided free saplings for plantation

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Necessary arrangements have been completed to facilitate the faithfuls on the occasion of holy night of Shab-e-Barat in the cemeteries located in district East, here.

Arrangements have been made on the directives of Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed, inside and outside the Essa Nagri cemeteries due to a large number of visitors.

The administrator east along with officials concerned on Monday inspected the arrangements regarding Shab-e-Barat at Essa Nagri's cemetery. On this occasion, he said that municipal facilities were being provided inside and outside of 29 graveyards situated in both the zones of District East managed by KMC.

He said that removal of encroachments around the cemeteries and provision of municipal services, including lighting arrangements had been ensured on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

He further said that fumigation teams were ensuring spraying of disinfectants in graveyards, also adding that a free sapling of plant would be gifted to the visitors to encourage them for plantation at the vicinity of their respective deceased.