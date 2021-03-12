UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shab-e-Mairaj Observed With Religious Zeal

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:35 PM

Shab-e-Mairaj observed with religious zeal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The holy night of Shab-e-Mairaj was observed with religious zeal and zest the previous night, as a remembrance of the ascent of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to heavens on 27 Rajab 9 Hijri (620 AD).

The holy night began following Esha prayers at mosques after which special prayers were offered.

The mosques were lit up and decorated.

Special prayers continued till Fajr prayers. Coronavirus SOPs were observed in the mosques during special prayers.

