Shab-e-Meraj Being Observed Across Northern Sindh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Shab-e-Meraj being observed across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Shab-e-Meraj‚ the night when the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ascended to the highest levels of heavens is being observed today across the Sindh ncluding Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababd, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Noshehroferoze and other districts of northern Sindh with religious fervour, great respect and devotion.

The faithful are gathering at mosques and offered special prayers that will continue till Fajr.

Religious scholars in their sermons are highlighting the importance of the night and its blessings.

They also highlighting teachings and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Besides mosques, houses and streets have been decorated with colorful pennants and buntings.

At night, mosques and venues of Mehfil-e-Naat illuminated with electric lights and candles.

People visiting graves of their near and dear ones, seeking Almighty Allah's blessings for the departed souls.

Women are spending night while praying at homes.

The Muslims every year on 27th of Rajab (Islamic Calendar) observe Shab-e-Meraj, the night the Holy Prophet (PBUH) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah, crossing seven skies riding the heavenly 'al-Buraq'.

