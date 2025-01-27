Open Menu

Shab-e-Meraj Being Observed Tonight With Reverence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Shab-e-Meraj is being observed tonight (Monday) across the northern Sindh with religious devotion and reverence.

It is the night when Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) ascended to the highest levels of heavens.

The Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was taken from Al-Haram mosque Makkah to Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on a heavenly animal named Al-Buraq.

The incident is also narrated in the Holy Quran and it holds great reverence in islam.

Shab-e-Meraj is celebrated on Rajab 27 in the Islamic Calendar.

During the journey of Meraj, the command for five daily prayers (Salat) was also given to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Holy Prophet also met many other prophets during the sacred journey and also led a prayer at Al Aqsa mosque.

Special prayers are being held in mosques to seek Allah’s forgiveness and blessings tonight. The religious scholars are discussing the incident of Meraj comprehensively in the mosques.

