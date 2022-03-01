UrduPoint.com

Shab-e-Meraj Observed Across Northern Sindh

Published March 01, 2022

Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Shab-e-Meraj‚ the night when the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ascended to the highest levels of heavens, was observed across the province of Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababd, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Noshehroferoze and other districts of northern Sindh with religious fervour, great respect and devotion on Monday night.

The faithful gathered at mosques and offered special prayers that will continue till Fajr. Religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the importance of the night and its blessings. They also highlighted teachings and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Besides mosques, houses and streets were decorated with colorful pennants and buntings. At night, mosques and venues of Mehfil-e-Naat illuminated with electric lights and candles.

People visited graves of their near and dear ones, seeking Almighty Allah's blessings for the departed souls. Women spent night while praying at homes.

The Muslims every year on 27th of Rajab (Islamic Calendar) observe Shab-e-Meraj, the night the Holy Prophet (PBUH) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah, crossing seven skies riding the heavenly 'al-Buraq'.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) continued his heavenly tour until he reached very close to the Throne of Allah and attained the utmost nearness to Him. After having drunk fully at the Divine fountain of spiritual knowledge, he came down to impart the same to mankind. On that Night of Ascent, Allah also gave the order of five daily Salat (prayers) as being mandatory upon the Muslims.

