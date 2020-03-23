UrduPoint.com
Shab-e- Meraj Observed In Northern Sindh

Mon 23rd March 2020

Shab-e- Meraj observed in northern Sindh



SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Shab-e-Meraj, also known as Al Isra' wal Miraj, was observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab(Sunday), the seventh month in the Islamic Calendar.

It was observed on Sunday night across the northern Sindh including Sukkur with traditional religious devotion and fervour, but with special supplications before The Almighty Allah to ward off the deadly coronavirs danger from the Muslim Ummah and the whole world.

The believers sought the blessings of Allah Almighty for shielding the Ummah against all kinds of harms and evils.

They offered repentance for their collective and individual sins, and asked special prayers from The Almighty, seeking welfare of the entire nation and the Ummah, and riddance from all sorts of problems and tribulations.

The believers also prayed for the security of Harmain Sharifain and the holy lands from the enemy threats.

Special sweet dishes like Halwa, Zarda, etc, were prepared and distributed by the people among the relatives, neighbours and the poor and destitute. Philanthropists also distributed food among the poor and low-income groups.

