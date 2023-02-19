UrduPoint.com

Shab-e-Meraj Observed Throughout Larkana Division

Published February 19, 2023

Shab-e-Meraj observed throughout Larkana division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Shab-e-Meraj‚ the night when the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ascended to the highest levels of heavens was observed on Saturday night, throughout Larkana division including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts with religious fervor, great respect and devotion.

The faithful were gathering at mosques and offered special prayers that would continue till Fajr. Religious scholars and Ulemas in their sermons were highlighting the importance of the night and its blessings.

They also highlighted teachings and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Besides mosques, houses and streets were decorated with colorful pennants and buntings.

At night, mosques and other venues, were illuminated with electric lights and candles during Mehafil-e-Naat.

People were visiting the graves of their near and dear ones, seeking Almighty Allah's blessings for the departed souls.

Women were spending night while praying at homes.

The Muslims every year on 27th of Rajab (Islamic Calendar) observe Shab-e-Meraj, the night the Holy Prophet (PBUH) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah, crossing seven skies riding the heavenly 'al-Buraq'.

The believers sought the blessings of Allah Almighty for shielding the Ummah against all kinds of harms and evils.

They offered repentance for their collective and individual sins, and asked special prayers from The Almighty, seeking welfare of the entire nation and the Ummah, and riddance from all sorts of problems and tribulations.

The believers also prayed for the security of Harmain Sharifain and the holy lands from the enemy threats.

Special sweet dishes like Halwa, Zarda, etc, were prepared and distributed by the people among the relatives, neighbors and the poor and destitute. Philanthropists also distributed food among the poor and low-income groups.

Meanwhile, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran ordered for special security arrangements on the eve of Shab-e-Meraj in Sukkur.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Saturday directed district police to use all available resources and professional skills to ensure security measures at all major installations, sensitive places, public places, industrial and commercial areas, railway stations, main bus terminals, exit and entry points of the district on the eve of Shab e Meraj.

SSP Dr. Imran said that special attention was being paid for improving intelligence collection and surveillance monitoring in the sensitive areas and surrounding localities and to enhance coordination amongst intelligence agencies.

He instructed the police personnel to ensure security measures on 27th Rajab-ul-Murajjab (Shab-e-Meraj) at all Mosques and Imam Bargahs at district level.

He also asked for improved police patrolling, picketing and snap-checking process while utilizing the services of plainclothes

