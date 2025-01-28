Shab-e-Miraj celebrated with religious fervor across nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The nation observed Shab-e-Miraj-un-Nabi (The Night of Ascension) with great religious zeal and reverence on Monday night.

This auspicious occasion, commemorating the miraculous nocturnal journey of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to the heavens, was marked by special prayers, gatherings and recitations of the Holy Quran in mosques, homes and religious centers across the country, including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

In Islamabad, major mosques hosted congregations where scholars delivered lectures on the significance of Shab-e-Miraj. They highlighted its message of faith, devotion, and the direct connection between human beings and the Almighty. Worshippers offered special Nawafil (voluntary prayers) and engaged in reciting Durood (praises for the Prophet) throughout the night, seeking forgiveness and blessings.

Similarly, in Rawalpindi, prominent mosques were adorned with lights and floral decorations. Special prayer sessions were held where religious scholars elaborated on the spiritual and historical importance of Shab-e-Miraj, urging Muslims to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and embody his exemplary character in daily life.

The twin cities saw a significant turnout of worshippers despite the chilly weather. People of all ages participated in Milad gatherings, where Naat recitations and Islamic sermons reminded attendees of the Prophet's journey to the heavens, as mentioned in the Holy Quran. Women and children also joined in the prayers from their homes, as the event holds a special place in the hearts of Muslims worldwide.

Various streets and neighborhoods were lit up with vibrant lights and banners carrying messages of love and reverence for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Families were seen exchanging traditional sweets and visiting mosques to participate in the night-long prayers.

Across Pakistan, Shab-e-Miraj was observed with similar devotion. Cities such as Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar saw large-scale religious activities, with mosques hosting lectures and Quranic Tafseer (interpretation sessions). Many Islamic organizations and seminaries arranged special events, including Qawwali nights dedicated to the theme of ascension and divine mercy.

The occasion was also an opportunity for communities to come together, with charity drives organized to help the underprivileged. Meals were distributed among the poor and homeless, emphasizing the Islamic values of compassion and generosity.

In light of the large gatherings, law enforcement agencies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi ensured strict security arrangements to maintain peace and order. Police personnel were deployed around mosques and religious centers, while traffic management plans were implemented to facilitate smooth movement for worshippers.

On this blessed night, Islamic scholars across the nation urged people to reflect on the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and strive for unity, peace, and harmony in society. They emphasized that the essence of Shab-e-Miraj lies in the message of unwavering faith, spiritual enlightenment, and adherence to the path of righteousness.

As the night progressed, the air resonated with the echoes of supplications, creating an atmosphere of spirituality and devotion. For millions of Muslims across the country, the Night of Ascension served as a moment to strengthen their connection with Allah Almighty and seek His blessings for themselves, their families, and the nation.