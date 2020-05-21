UrduPoint.com
Shab-e-Qadr Being Observed Across The Country

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:04 AM

Shab-e-Qadr being observed across the country

Shab-e-Qadr, the night of blessings and benediction, considered to be equal to praying for 1000 months was being observed across country on Wednesday night with due solemnity amid coronavirus spread fears

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Shab-e-Qadr, the night of blessings and benediction, considered to be equal to praying for 1000 months was being observed across country on Wednesday night with due solemnity amid coronavirus spread fears.

Lailatul Qadr, the Night of Honour considered to be the holiest Night, when the first verses of the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

This was one of the holiest and most blessed nights, when the believers seek Forgiveness of Allah and His Mercy.

The exact date of Laylat al-Qadr is unspecified, but it is believed to occur on one of the last 10 days of the month.

Many Muslims believe it was either the night of the 27th day of Ramadan, or one of the odd-numbered nights during the final 10 days of the month.

Muslim devotees use to spend the night saying special prayers seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country and the Muslim Ummah.

The night has special significance for the Muslims in which angels descend on the earth with the order of Allah Almighty for welfare of faithful till dawn of the day.

Due to corona pandemic, most of the faithful specially elderly and children were offering prayers at their respective homes to seek Allahs Forgiveness and divine worship throughout the night till Sehri.

People distribute sweats among the neighbours and poor.

The faithful arrange Milad, Zikr, Quran Khwani and religious discussion in mosques and their houses being held in line with the traditional practices - mostly by following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) agreed between Ulema and government last month.

Radio and television channels were airing special programmes while newspapers published articles to highlight the significance of the night.

The Holy Quran says, "Surely We revealed it (the Holy Quran) on the grand night. And what will make you comprehend what the grand night. The grand night is better than a thousand months. The angels and Gibreel descend in it by the permission of their Lord for every affair, Peace! It is till the break of the morning." Those who pass his night in prayer, experience an unimaginable bliss, a deep feeling of great pleasure as a result of immense heavenly blessings in this night.

On this holy occasion, the Muslims also visited graveyards to seek blessings of the Almighty Allah for eternal peace of the departed souls of their near and dear ones.

