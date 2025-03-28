Open Menu

Shab-e-Qadr Observed With Religious Fervor In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Shab-e-Qadr observed with religious fervor in Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Muslims across the Sindh and elsewhere in the country observed Shab-e-Qadr or Lailat-ul-Qadr with the religious reverence on night between Thursday and Friday.

The night is considered to be equal to praying for 1000 months. This is one of the holiest and most blessed nights, which is likely to occur on one of the odd nights in the last 10 days of Ramazan and most likely to be the 27th of the holy month.

The night has special significance for the Muslims as angels come down on the earth as per order of Allah Almighty and stay there till dawn of the day. Muslims traditionally observe the occasion through night-long special prayers, Quran Khwani, religious discussions at mosques and in their houses on this holy night.

The faithful offered prayers at their homes to seek Allah’s Forgiveness throughout the night till Sehri across the country.

People distributed sweats among the neighbours and the poor.

The faithful arranged Milad, Zikr, Quran Khwani and religious discussions in mosques and their houses in line with the traditional practices.

Devotees offered night-long prayers and recited holy Quran in mosques and homes across Pakistan. The believers sought forgiveness of Allah and His mercy and offered collective prayers to seek Allah’s Forgiveness throughout the night till ‘Sehri’.

The religious scholars also threw light on the importance of the night and highlighted the teachings of islam and life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) so that the followers could lead their lives according to the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

