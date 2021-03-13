UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaban Crescent Moon Sighting Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 02:26 PM

Shaban crescent moon sighting tomorrow

A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal would be held on Sunday to sight the crescent moon of the blessed month of Shaban al-Moazzam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal would be held on Sunday to sight the crescent moon of the blessed month of Shaban al-Moazzam.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad is scheduled to attend the meeting of Zonal Committee, Islamabad.

The other members of Ruet-Hilal Committee would attend the meetings of provincial/ district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/ district headquarters. The information regarding the sighting of the crescent should be conveyed to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on mobile No, 0321-9410041.

The information regarding crescent sighting could also be conveyed to Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on his mobile No. 0300 6831882 and Hafiz Abdul Quddos, Deputy Director of the Ministry on mobile No. 0333 2697051.

Meanwhile, Astronomical Parameters suggest that the chances of sighting the new crescent moon of Shaban were very bright on the evening of Sunday, Malik Qadir, a meteorologist told APP.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Mobile Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed Sunday Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Committee hol ..

16 seconds ago

PM committed to take mega corruption cases to logi ..

1 minute ago

Six rustlers held in sargodha

4 minutes ago

Health department start vaccination to Citizens ov ..

4 minutes ago

Ziaullah Bangash inaugurates solar system in touri ..

9 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown notice

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.