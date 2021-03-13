Shaban crescent moon sighting tomorrow

A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal would be held on Sunday to sight the crescent moon of the blessed month of Shaban al-Moazzam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal would be held on Sunday to sight the crescent moon of the blessed month of Shaban al-Moazzam.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad is scheduled to attend the meeting of Zonal Committee, Islamabad.

The other members of Ruet-Hilal Committee would attend the meetings of provincial/ district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/ district headquarters. The information regarding the sighting of the crescent should be conveyed to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on mobile No, 0321-9410041.

The information regarding crescent sighting could also be conveyed to Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on his mobile No. 0300 6831882 and Hafiz Abdul Quddos, Deputy Director of the Ministry on mobile No. 0333 2697051.

Meanwhile, Astronomical Parameters suggest that the chances of sighting the new crescent moon of Shaban were very bright on the evening of Sunday, Malik Qadir, a meteorologist told APP.

