Shaban Crescent Sighting Committee To Meet On Wednesday Evening

Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would chair a meeting of of the committee to be held in Karachi on Wednesday evening for sighting the crescent Shaban-ul-Moazzam, said an official notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The members of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal committees would attend the meetings at their respective places.

The meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, 1st floor Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, Islamabad.

All information about the positioning of the crescent could be conveyed to chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Cell No. 0300-9285203 and 0321-2022000; Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director (R&R) on Cell No 0300-6831822; Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Director (Q) on Cell No 0333-2697051 and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi on 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise after the conclusion of the meetings.

