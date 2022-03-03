Shaban moon not sighted: Azad

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad Thursday announced that the moon of Shaban had not been sighted

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad Thursday announced that the moon of Shaban had not been sighted.

Therefore, the first of Shaban would be on March 5, and the Shab-e-Barat would be observed on Saturday, March 19, said Azad at the conclusion of meeting, held to sight the moon of Shaban 1443 AH here in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

He said the committee had not received even a single testimony of the Shaban moon sighting from any nook and cranny of the country.