Shaban Moon Sighted, Islamic Month To Begin From Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:26 PM

Shaban moon sighted, Islamic month to begin from Friday

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday announced that the crescent for the Islamic month of Shaban 1446 AH has been sighted

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday announced that the crescent for the Islamic month of Shaban 1446 AH has been sighted.

According to an official notification, the decision was made based on the recommendations of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

As a result, the first day of Shaban will fall on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Shaban, the eighth month of the Islamic Calendar, holds religious significance, particularly as it precedes the holy month of Ramazan. The announcement has marked an important milestone for the Muslims as they prepare for upcoming religious observances.

