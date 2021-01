Shabana Jabeen posted as Secy Trade Testing Board

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Directorate, Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Authority, Hyderabad has been transferred and posted Mrs. Shabana Jabeen, Director (BS-19), with immediate effect and until further orders as Secretary (BS-19), Trade Testing board, Karachi, against an existing vacancy.

Regional Directorate, Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA), Larkana has also been transferred and posted Mr. Saqib Ali Khokhar, Director (BS-19), with immediate effect and until further orders as Director (BS-19), Regional Directorate, STEVTA, Hyderabad.