Shabbar Becomes Patient Of Depression

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:41 PM

Shabbar becomes patient of depression

The Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue( FBR) Shabbar Zaidi has been advised by his doctor to use anti depression medicines

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) The Chairman of Federal board of Revenue( FBR) Shabbar Zaidi has been advised by his doctor to use anti depression medicines.Sources told Morning Mail that Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi is still facing health issues and after all tests , doctors advised him to not sit at office for long time and use anti depression medicines because he was declared patient of depression.Sources further told that Shabbar Zaidi was on three week leave and came back at office on Monday but he was not feeling well because he is suffering from depression as he could not pay full attention to his work after expiry of sick leave .

Before his ailment , Chairman FBR was trying hard to achieve the revenue target but still failed to reach on goal while he was facing opposition of business and other communities on the tax issues.

This was the main reason of his depression and doctor advised him not to sit long time at office because it could affect on his health Zaidi was using the medicines advised by his doctors, sources concluded.

